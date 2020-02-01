Share the Christmas

Christmas is coming! It’s the time we celebrate the birth

of our Savior, Jesus, through song and the spoken word.

This is an opportunity for you, your family, your church,

small group, choir, or worship team to be on 1630 KKGM

during Christmas week with your own Christmas radio

program!

Share a Christmas sermon, drama, carols, even have the

kids on to say “Merry Christmas” to relatives near and

far! It will be something that will be remembered for

Christmases to come!



The cost for longer programs:

 $50.00 for a 15 minute program.

 ***$75.00 for a 30-minute program ***(Best Deal)

 $100.00 for a 60-minute program.

For Family greetings:

 $15.00 for up to a 3-minute program.

 $25.00 for up to a 5-minute program.

With your program package, you get:

 Your radio program (that we will help you produce, if

needed).

 A cd copy of your program.

 Memories of a one of a kind Christmas gift!

If you have family living outside of the Metroplex,1630

KKGM can be heard online at kkgmam.com, Alexa and

the 1630 KKGM app.

To learn more email jake@1630kkgm.com

and we will get right back to you!