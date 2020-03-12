FCC Applications

Last Updated 12.3.20

KKGM LICENSE ASSIGNMENT WEBSITE ANNOUNCEMENT

On December 2, 2020, Mortenson Broadcasting Company of Texas, Inc., licensee of KKGM 1630 kHz Ft. Worth, TX, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of its broadcast license to iHm Licenses LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov, and search in KKGM’s public file.

K221GV ASSIGNMENT WEBSITE ANNOUNCEMENT

On December 2, 2020, Mortenson Broadcasting Company of Texas, Inc., permittee of K221GV 92.1 MHz Ft. Worth, TX, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of its broadcast construction permit to iHm Licenses LLC. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/assignmentDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076f9175f164370175f75b19b316af&id=25076f9175f164370175f75b19b316af&goBack=N