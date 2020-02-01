1630 KKGM has been here for you for over 15 years…Presenting the best Local and National Bible teachers and playing Southern Gospel music for the Metroplex.

The Bible, in Ecclesiastes, says: “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven” and our season is coming to an end.

1630 KKGM will have new owners soon… and a new season for 1630 KKGM will start.

Thank you for listening and supporting 1630 KKGM over the years. To our Pastors and Teachers we appreciate the honor of helping you spread the Gospel.